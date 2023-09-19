4 schools in state named as National Blue Ribbon Schools

The schools are located in Groton, South Windsor, Stamford and Vernon.

HARTFORD, Conn — Four public schools in Connecticut have been named by the U.S. Department of Education as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The award is given annually to select schools across the nation for demonstrating overall high achievement or success in closing achievement gaps.

The four schools are:

In making the announcement, Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated the schools but said there was more work to do, “Every child deserves access to a quality education that prepares them for success throughout their careers, no matter where they live or what their family’s economic circumstances may be. Our administration remains committed to strengthening all the schools in our state and making continued improvements on closing achievement gaps. I congratulate these four schools on earning this national distinction and I wish them continued success.”

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said, “We continue to make it our focus to highlight what’s right with schools, and our Blue Ribbon Award winners serve as an excellent example of the creative approaches being implemented to guarantee the ongoing advancement and academic achievements of our students.”

For more information about the National Blue Ribbons Schools Program, visit www2.ed.gov/programs/nclbbrs/index.html.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

