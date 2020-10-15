4 shot in Waterbury

Victims had only minor wounds

WATERBURY, Conn. — Four people had minor wounds after a shooting Tuesday night.

Waterbury Police were called to the area of 16 Rye Street for a report of gunshots resulting in four people injured.

Officials said that five individuals were sitting on the front porch of 16 Rye Street when they heard several gunshots. These gunshots were believed to come from the overgrown vacant lot across the street.

All the victims who received minor superficial injuries were on the front porch.

A male, 26, was struck in the neck, hand and leg by small projectiles thought to be pellets. A female, 25, was struck in the head, neck and stomach. A five year old boy was struck in the arm and a three year old gir was struck in the leg.

Police located several small birdshot type projectiles on the front porch and the aluminum siding had marks consistent with being struck by these small type projectiles.

Police found a vehicle parked in the street had damage to it from gunfire.

All four injured persons were transported to an area hospital for treatment/evaluation. All injuries were reported as non-life threatening and minor.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation.

No suspect info available.