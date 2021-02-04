4 suspects, 3 of them juveniles, arrested in connection with stolen car

Police say three out of the four suspects had guns on them.

HARTFORD, Conn. — What started with officers seeing a stolen car, led to the arrest of four people.

Police say on Friday, they saw a stolen car in the area of Magnolia Street and began to follow it. Officers were able to stop the car and the suspects, three of whom were juveniles, ran away.

All four suspects were taken into custody. Police say three of the four had guns on them.

Police added that one of the guns was stolen out of South Carolina.

The identity of the suspects has not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story.

