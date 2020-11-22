4 with Connecticut connections chosen as Rhodes Scholars including first from SCSU

Three others currently studying or recently graduated from Yale

The process to elect the U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021 has been completed virtually for the first time as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe.

The Rhodes Trust announced the 32 winners early Sunday.

The group includes 22 students of color. Ten are Black, tying the record for most Black students elected in a single year.

Nearly 1,000 applicants were endorsed by 288 different colleges and universities to study at Oxford University in England next year.

Southern Connecticut State University and the University of California, Santa Cruz, have winners for the first time.

The winners include 17 women, 14 men and one nonbinary person.

Asma Rahimyar, Trumbull

Asma Rahimyar, Trumbull, is a senior at Southern Connecticut State University, where she majors in Politics and International Studies while pursuing a second B.A. in Philosophy and a minor in English. A Truman Scholar, she has been a leader in student government and multicultural activities and is President of the Muslim Student Association. Asma also participated in a United Nations Conference on Cultural Diplomacy. Her parents are Afghan refugees, and she hopes to help in the rebuilding of Afghanistan. She is the first Rhodes Scholar and we believe first Rhodes applicant from Southern Connecticut State University. At Oxford, Asma plans to do master’s degrees in Global Governance and Diplomacy and in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies.

Congratulations to @SCSU student and 2021 Rhodes Scholar Asma Rahimyar—Connecticut is incredibly proud of your academic achievement and excellence. Well deserved! https://t.co/euK5zpEKB8 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 22, 2020

Brian Reyes, Bronx NY

Brian Reyes, Bronx, is a Yale College senior pursuing a B.A. in History. He combined a perfect and deep academic record with an extraordinary commitment to bringing people together, including connections among Latino and Black communities. Brian served as President of the Yale Dominican Student Association, led an initiative to guide low-income students through the U.S. naturalization process, and was a lead organizer to ensure that undocumented students in Connecticut could receive scholarships. He has also studied at a university in the Dominican Republic and was a first-year counselor at Yale. Brian plans to do the M.Phil. in Comparative Social Policy at Oxford.

Alondra O. Vázquez López San Rafael, CA

Alondra Vazquez Lopez, San Rafael, is a senior at Yale College where she majors in Ethnicity, Race and Migration. Her senior thesis, including exhibition of her art, is on Modern Illicit Migration Corridors in the Americas. Alondra has also studied Arabic in Morocco. She is a founding member and president of an undergraduate chapter of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, an active advocate for DACA students, and vice president of a nonprofit dedicated to creating portraits for children internationally who have endured significant adversity. She has also worked directly for asylum clients in Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez. Alondra plans to do the M.Sc. in Migration Studies and the M.Sc. in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies at Oxford.

Jackson S. Willis St. Petersburg, FL - Graduated Yale in Spring 2020