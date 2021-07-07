40 people rescued by Coast Guard in Gloucester, Mass.

The Station Gloucester received a call on Channel 16 that the Yankee Patriot II, a fishing charter, had a fire on board.

BOSTON — The Coast Guard station in Gloucester rescued 40 people aboard a fishing charter Wednesday after receiving reports of an engine fire.

The Station Gloucester received a call on Channel 16 that the Yankee Patriot II, a fishing charter, had a fire on board and asked for immediate help around 8:30 a.m.

Coast Guard officials say three boats were launched, two 47-foot Motor Life Boats and a 29-foot Response Boat Small.

The Gloucester Harbormaster also launched their boat to help with the incident.

All of the passengers were taken ashore and four response boats escorted the Yankee Patriot II back to homeport in Gloucester.

