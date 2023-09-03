5 adults, 1 child injured in Hartford crash

Five adults and a child were transported to the Hospital, two people had serious injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating after six people were injured in a crash involving three cars.

Hartford Firefighters responded to the area of Laurel Street for the report of a car crash. Upon arrival, they encountered a 3-car accident with multiple people injured.

Officials said a car required extrication.

Five adults and a child were transported to the Hospital, two people had serious injuries, according to officials.

