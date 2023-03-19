5 kids from Connecticut killed in NY crash

A 9-year-old boy was the only survivor.

SCARSDALE, N.Y. — Five youths were killed Sunday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, struck a tree and caught fire.

Four males and a female, ranging in age from 8 years old to 17 years old, were killed according to police. The vehicle was apparently being driven by a 16-year-old boy.

The crash occurred about 12:20 a.m. when a Nissan Rogue went off the parkway north of the Mamaroneck Road exit. No other vehicles were involved.

All the victims are from Connecticut, but further details were not expected to be released until Monday.

A sixth passenger in the vehicle, a 9-year-old boy, was the only survivor. Police said he was apparently riding in the rear cargo area and escaped out the rear. He was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries.

The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

