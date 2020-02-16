5-year-old boy critically injured in Bridgeport fire, mom stable

Firefighters rescued both the mother and child from the second-floor apartment.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A 5-year-old boy remains in critical condition while his mother has been upgraded to stable condition following a fire that tore through a multifamily home in Bridgeport.

Fire officials told News 12 Connecticut that the boy is in intensive care at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on William Street. Firefighters rescued both the mother and child from the second-floor apartment.