5-year-old boy critically injured in Bridgeport fire, mom stable

Firefighters rescued both the mother and child from the second-floor apartment.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A 5-year-old boy remains in critical condition while his mother has been upgraded to stable condition following a fire that tore through a multifamily home in Bridgeport.

Fire officials told News 12 Connecticut that the boy is in intensive care at Yale-New Haven Hospital. 

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on William Street. Firefighters rescued both the mother and child from the second-floor apartment. 

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the second-floor apartment.

