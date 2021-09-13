Mother speaks out after 5-year-old Shelton boy was let off school bus at wrong stop

Elizabeth Cameron said she received the shock of her life when she went to pick her kindergartener up from his after school program on day two.

SHELTON, Conn. — 5-year-old Mark Cameron is now in the big school, but on his second day, he was let off the school bus at the wrong stop.

On his first day of school, Mark got off the bus where he was supposed to: the Boys and Girls Club of Shelton, for their after school program.

However, his mother received the shock of her life when she went to pick her kindergartener up on day two.

"After 20 minutes of waiting there, they were like 'oh he’s not here and he’s not at the school,'" Mark's mother Elizabeth Cameron told FOX61. "So immediately I was like, OK what do I need to do to go find him?"

That's when she said her mother-in-law called to say the 5-year old was at home by himself.

Luckily, neighbors spotted him walking along the sidewalk, and guided him back to his house.

"He was fine," Cameron said. "He was super excited because he got to walk up and down the street like a little big boy."

Then, his mom reached out to the person in charge of the city-run Shelton Student Transportation Services.

"He was not super helpful," Cameron added. "He was like 'oh you know I am looking into it."

She said that's not what she needed to hear, so a bit later, she decided to file a police report.

The school's principal and a teacher checked in, but Elizabeth had already decided Mark would no longer take the bus.

"I continue to ask, what are the pick up procedures, what did I miss?" Cameron said. "And no one wants to give me an answer."

She told FOX61 that she saw the bus driver responsible for the mix-up driving other kids to school, and she's not happy about it.

Neither the Superintendent, nor the person in charge of student transportation responded to FOX61's request for comment.

Cameron said her son was even wearing a name tag which read where he was supposed to be dropped off.

She added that she remains unable to find the training procedures and protocols the drivers are expected to follow.

---

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM