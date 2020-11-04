50-year-old dies in single-car crash on I-84 in Waterbury

One passenger suffered serious injuries, the third had no apparent injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, Connecticut State Police Troop A responded to a single-car crash on Interstate 84 by exit 21 in Waterbury.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling westbound in the right lane when, for an unknown reason, the car veered across three lanes and struck a concrete barrier in the left shoulder.

The vehicle continued, colliding with about 80 feet of metal beam guard rail before finally coming to a stop in the right shoulder.

The vehicle then caught on fire.

The driver, Calvin K. Walton, 50, of Waterbury was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One passenger, Danny Williams, 63, of Waterbury suffered from apparent serious injuries.

The third passenger, Sevic D. Walton, 37, also of Waterbury, had no apparent injuries.

Both passengers were tranported by AMR to Waterbury hospital for evaluation and treatment.