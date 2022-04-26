Child in Bridgeport fighting for his life after suffering severe third-degree burns

Bridgeport police and fire are investigating the incident trying to find out exactly what happened.

A six-year-old child in Bridgeport is fighting for his life after suffering third-degree burns to his face and legs.

Dominick Krankall is in for a long and hard recovery after his family said he suffered severe burns from gasoline that was lit on fire.

According to a police report, multiple children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects without supervision Sunday afternoon on Louisiana Avenue.

“Now it resulted in this: My baby brother laying in the hospital bed who could have burnt to death," said Dominick's sister Kayla Deegan. "He can barely sleep, he can barely eat, he can barely talk. It’s just not fair, just seeing him like that makes me want to break down.”

Bridgeport police and fire are investigating the incident and working to find out more about exactly how this all happened, but the family doesn’t feel safe returning to their home.

“It’s one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to go through and again, I can’t imagine what he’s feeling and I never want another child to through something like this because this is horrendous," said Deegan.

The community is stepping in to offer assistance to the family through messages of support, food and donations to a GoFundMe,

Dominick's father Aaron Krankall said the support has helped carry them through this difficult time.

“I’m telling Dominick, all these people love you and care about you. Everyone’s really just helping. The whole community is coming together. We already have people who don’t even know us they’re gonna move us out....it’s hard. It’s really a lot.," said Aaron Krankall.

