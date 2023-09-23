6-year-old sneaks away from school in southern Indiana

Braylon was able to make it all the way home before Tekoppel Elementary officials found him, according to his parents.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Parents in Evansville are concerned after their 6-year-old child escaped from school last week.

The Robbs have cameras around their home and caught Braylon standing outside around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The family said they're worried about how long it took to find him.

'We found out he had crawled out of a window that was opened in the bathroom," Braylon's mother, April Robb, said.

Braylon walked all the way home, which, according to Google Maps, is around 14 minutes, and then had to wait outside.

"I was angry, but I knew I had to calm myself down," Braylon's father, Jermaine Echols, said. "I was concerned, scared, like any other parent."

April said she wants there to be a rule change, regardless of the current policies.

"They didn't discuss the policies about what happens when a child goes missing, but we did discuss the things that we would like to see change, and that is head counts," April said. "They need to be checking attendance more regularly."

April said she also wants there to be more cameras in the school.