60 year old killed after fatal hit and run in Milford

The car was on the wrong side of the road

MILFORD, Conn. — Police say a 60-year-old female died after a fatal hit and run near Friday night.

Milford Police responded to the area of 63 Herbert Street after a report of a hit and run at around 7:22 p.m.

An investigation found a vehicle was traveling north on Herbert Street and crossed the centerline of the road. The vehicle then hit the pedestrian who was on the westbound side of the roadway.

Police say the pedestrian was a Milford Resident who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

No charges have been filed and the Milford Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact (203)-783-4764.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.