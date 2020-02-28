6th annual 'Push-ups for Patriots' held at Bristol Central High School

It's an event that raises money for families who have loved ones serving overseas

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Central High School is kicking off its 6th Annual 'Push-ups for Patriots' event today.

Students, staff, and the Bristol community will be breaking a sweat for a good cause.

The 12-hour event is to help raise money for families with love ones serving overseas; helping wounded veterans and their families deal with both mental and physical, trauma.

The event started at 8 a.m and people will be doing 10 push-ups every single minute.

So, if you participate in the whole event, you'll be doing a total of 7,000 push-ups! Last year, the event saw almost 600 people participate.

The assistant principal plans on doing all 7,200 push-ups, saying every single one of the push-ups is worth it because they are raising money for a good cause.

A since they started holding the event, they've raised over $20,000 dollars.