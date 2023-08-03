7-Eleven shooting under investigation: New Haven Police

Police said four fired cartridge casings were found in the parking lot and several projectiles and casings were found inside the store.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to the area of 400 Foxon Boulevard after reports of gunshots being fired into the 7-Eleven building. When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with a chaotic scene but determined that no gunshot victim(s) were present.

One person sustained minor cuts to their face from shattered glass and received care from an ambulance for minor lacerations, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police a BMW was seen parked in the lot, followed by a grey Honda Civic, which pulled in a short time afterward. Several passengers from the Honda Civic entered the store, dressed in dark clothing and armed with handguns. While inside the store, the BMW pulled up near the entrance, and one passenger exited and began firing shots at the individuals inside, resulting in a return fire.

Police said four fired cartridge casings were found in the parking lot, and several projectiles and casings were found inside the store.

All parties involved fled the scene, according to police.

Detectives from the Bureau of Identification collected evidence. New Haven police are investigating the incident further. Anyone with information to come forward by contacting the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.