West Haven to recognize 8 police officers with Life Saving Award

Eight officers will be recognized with the Life-Saving Award in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Eight officers from the West Haven Police Department are being recognized tonight for their heroic efforts.

The officers are being honored with the presentation of Life Saving Awards.

Carol V. Flemig Jr. the Deputy Chief of police will be presenting the awards to the officers and sergeants.

Sgt. Jonathan Healey

While Sgt. Healey was patrolling the boardwalk he noticed a man run and jump into the water and didn’t see him return. He then went down to the shoreline and saw the man floating face down in the water. He entered the water and dragged the male to shore, when he realized he was not breathing and had no pulse he performed CPR until the male began breathing on his own. That male was later transported to the hospital and recovered.

Ofc. Joseph Riehl

While Ofc. Riehl was on patrol, he came across a car accident which left one vehicle with significant damage and smoking heavily from a fire. He also noticed there was someone in that vehicle who was unresponsive. According to the report, he reached in through the door window, cut the seatbelt and then pulled the unconscious person out of the vehicle. Both were treated at the hospital.

Ofc. Jeffery Knuth, Ofc. Christina Parillo

Ofc. Jeffery Knuth and Ofc. Christina Parillo was dispatched to a complaint about a swimmer in the water by the Veteran’s Memorial. When Ofc. Knuth arrived, he saw the distressed man swimming about 100 yards from the shore who was struggling to keep his head above water. Ofc. Knuth entered the water and swam to the man and assisted in keeping him afloat to prevent him from drowning. As he began pulling the man towards the shore, Ofc. Parillo arrived and entered the water and aided Ofc. Knuth in rescuing the distressed swimmer.

Sgt. Jeremy Meurice, Ofc. Jeffrey Nielsen, Ofc. Brandon Butler,

Sgt. Jeremy Meurice, Ofc. Jeffrey Nielsen, Ofc. Brandon Butler were dispatched to the area of 105 Knox St. on several 911 calls of a disturbance with loud yelling. When they arrived at the area, they located an apartment where they could hear a woman screaming and the sound of glass breaking. They forced their way into the apartment after no answer at the door. When they were inside they located a woman on the floor who had been badly beaten, she was bleeding profusely and there was blunt force trauma to her head and face that resulted in her eyes swelling shut. Ofc. Butler immediately evacuated the female and got her medical aid. Sgt. Meurice and Nielsen searched the apartment for others and as they entered the dining room area they located an unconscious male victim lying in a pool of blood with severe lacerations and extreme blunt force trauma to his face and head. Standing over the man was the assailant who was later taken into custody after a brief standoff, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both victims recovered.

Ofc. Louis Matteo

While working in the Police Department Cell Block, Ofc. Matteo was in the process of booking a male prisoner who was in the holding cell. During the interview process, the prisoner laid down on the bench and became unresponsive. Ofc. Matteo walked over and called for medical assistance when he realized he stopped breathing and had no pulse. He then began CPR and shortly after the male was breathing and regained consciousness. He was treated by West Haven Fire Rescue and transported to the hospital.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.