Two people were injured -- one is being treated for smoke inhalation, while another suffered minor burns to the hand.

MILFORD, Conn. — Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at a boarding house shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to fire officials, the blaze was mainly on second floor.

Two people were injured -- one is being treated for smoke inhalation, while another suffered minor burns to the hand.

The Red Cross is helping 7 residents who were displaced as a result of the fire.