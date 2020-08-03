7 Trinity students under self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to coronavirus

Students were exposed while traveling off campus

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials at Trinity College said there are seven students in self-quarantine after a possible exposure to coronavirus

Stacy Sneed, Dir. of Media Relations for Trinity College confirmed that the exposure was recent while the students were exposed while traveling off campus.

Sneed said the students were not overseas, and it was not an official school trip or activity.

She said the students were examined at Trinity's health center. None are showing any symptoms.