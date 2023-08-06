x
78-year-old man found unresponsive in water at Rock New State Park dies

Rocky Neck lifeguards performed CPR on-scene before the man was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
EAST LYME, Conn. — A 78-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive in the water at Rock Neck State Park, East Lyme on Sunday afternoon. 

At around 1:00 p.m., the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the report of an unresponsive man in the water. 

Rocky Neck lifeguards performed CPR on-scene before the man was transported by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London where he was pronounced dead, according to DEEP. 

The identity of the man is not yet known.

It is not clear whether or not the man drowned. 

