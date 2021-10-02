8-year-old girl falls off chair lift at Sugarloaf Mountain

The marketing director said she was conscious and alert but was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Sugarloaf Mountain confirms to NEWS CENTER Maine an 8-year-old girl fell 20-25 ft. off a chair lift Wednesday afternoon.

The marketing director said the girl was on the ski lift with her mom when employees noticed her struggling. Employees stopped the lift and deployed a catch net. He said the net was able to break her fall, but said she fell on the side of it.

He said she was conscious and alert but said she was experiencing back pain and has a preexisting medical condition. He she was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight.

