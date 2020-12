The shooting happened on Vine St.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Monday, according to police.

The incident happened at 88-90 Vine street around 11am.

Police said the victim was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center and is in surgery; they were alert when taken to hospital.

Police gave no specifics on what happened, but called it an "isolated incident"

This is a developing story.