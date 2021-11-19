81-year-old man missing from Bristol, police say

He speaks with a heavy Polish accent, and police advise he might be confused about the date and his location.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are asking the public for help in finding Stefan Spiak, an 81-year-old man who was last seen Thursday morning.

Police said Spiak was last seen wearing green pants, a gray button-down shirt, black shoes, and a brown vest. He was last seen at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

It's possible that he used public transportation, such as a bus or train.

He speaks with a heavy Polish accent, and police advise he might be confused about the date and his location.

Anyone with information on Spiak's whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police Dispatch at 860‐584‐3011.

