84-yr-old Hamden woman at home when bullets strike house

More than a dozen shell casings were found in the street.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after bullets struck a home where an 84-year-old woman was watching TV.

Around 11:45p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden Police were called to a Wintergreen Avenue residence on the report of “shots fired.”

The 84-year-old resident told police that she was in her bedroom watching television. She heard several gunshots and “some glass breakage.” The window in her bedroom was shattered by gunfire. A search of her bedroom revealed multiple bullet holes in the walls and furniture. There were no reported injuries.

