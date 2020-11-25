84-yr-old Hamden woman at home when bullets strike house

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after bullets struck a home where an 84-year-old woman was watching TV.
Around 11:45p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden Police were called to a Wintergreen Avenue residence on the report of “shots fired.”
The 84-year-old resident told police that she was in her bedroom watching television. She heard several gunshots and “some glass breakage.” The window in her bedroom was shattered by gunfire. A search of her bedroom revealed multiple bullet holes in the walls and furniture. There were no reported injuries.
More than a dozen shell casings were found in the street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.