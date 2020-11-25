x
84-yr-old Hamden woman at home when bullets strike house

More than a dozen shell casings were found in the street.
HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after bullets struck a home where an 84-year-old woman was watching TV.

Around 11:45p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden Police were called to a Wintergreen Avenue residence on the report of “shots fired.”

The 84-year-old resident told police that she was in her bedroom watching television. She heard several gunshots and “some glass breakage.” The window in her bedroom was shattered by gunfire. A search of her bedroom revealed multiple bullet holes in the walls and furniture. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.

