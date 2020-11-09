Connecticut communities honor lives lost during 9/11 attacks

Today the City of Meriden will be paying their respects, along with Southington and Wallingford.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Several Connecticut communities will be honoring the lives lost following the 9/11 attacks 19 years ago.

The pain of loss has been felt here in Connecticut. Many people have family and loved ones who were in Manhattan when it happened or were first responders who jumped into action.

Today the City of Meriden will be paying their respects, along with Southington and Wallingford.

Yesterday, Westport held a ceremony in honor of the victims.

A base camp at Sherwood Island Park in had been set up following the attacks. Now the annual remembrance ceremony is held there as the names of 161 Connecticut lives lost were read.

Just recently, more names were added including a first responder who died of health complications.

In Meriden, city officials will raise a flag from Ground Zero, the site in lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center towers stood. The event will take place at 8:30 a.m., outside City Hall. It will include remarks by city officials, including Mayor Kevin Scarpati, Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan, and Police Chief Roberto Rosado.

Southington town and public safety officials will convene a brief ceremony at the town's 9/11 Memorial, located at the corner of Summer and Main streets in Plantsville. The service will begin at 8:46 a.m., a time that represents the moment the first hijacked plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Members of the public who attend are asked to wear a mask.

In Wallingford, Mayor William Dickinson Jr. announced the town will hold a remembrance event at 6:30 p.m. in front of town hall.

According to the town's website, citizens are invited to attend, "to honor and pay tribute to all those affected by" the events 19 years ago. Attendees will be required to wear masks where appropriate and to observe social distancing.