9-year-old seriously injured in Tolland ATV crash

TOLLAND, Conn. — Three children were injured, one seriously, following an ATV crash in Tolland yesterday evening.

Police said a Bombardier ATV was driving on a dirt trail around Mountain Spring Road when it lost control and struck a tree.

The driver and a 9-year-old were thrown from the car. No one was wearing a helmet, according to police.

Two other children were injured but not seriously police said. The 9-year-old was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center via Live Star.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

