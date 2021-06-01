9-year-old seriously injured in Tolland ATV crash

TOLLAND, Conn. — Three children were injured, one seriously, following an ATV crash in Tolland yesterday evening.
Police said a Bombardier ATV was driving on a dirt trail around Mountain Spring Road when it lost control and struck a tree.
The driver and a 9-year-old were thrown from the car. No one was wearing a helmet, according to police.
Two other children were injured but not seriously police said. The 9-year-old was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center via Live Star.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
