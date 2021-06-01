x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

9-year-old seriously injured in Tolland ATV crash

Police said a Bombardier ATV was driving on a dirt trail around Mountain Spring Road when it lost control and struck a tree.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Three children were injured, one seriously, following an ATV crash in Tolland yesterday evening. 

Police said a Bombardier ATV was driving on a dirt trail around Mountain Spring Road when it lost control and struck a tree.

The driver and a 9-year-old were thrown from the car. No one was wearing a helmet, according to police. 

Two other children were injured but not seriously police said. The 9-year-old was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center via Live Star. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

RELATED: Person seriously injured in crash on Route 190 in Enfield

RELATED: Man dies in Tolland crash

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOKINSTAGRAM