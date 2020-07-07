‘He’s going like a bat out of hell’: 911 caller thought Hartford Police Chief was drunk driving on day of guardrail sideswipe

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said his phone slid off the center console, leading him to swerve his SUV.

HARTFORD, Conn — A man following Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody in the Chester/Haddam area on May 31, told dispatchers he thought the driver of the black Chevy Tahoe was “intoxicated.”

Connecticut State Police released the 911 call recordings Monday “in the interest of transparency.” FOX61 had previously filed a Freedom of Information Request for all recordings pertaining to the investigation into Chief Thody.

According to a Hartford Police report, Thody had sideswiped at guardrail in Chester on May 31 while driving to Hartford to respond to a protest outside of the Police Department. Thody reported that he was on his boat in Chester before leaving for Hartford.

“There’s a law enforcement agency guy in front of me who is intoxicated,” the caller told the first dispatcher he connected with. “He hit the guardrail on 164.”

The caller seemed familiar with law enforcement of public safety vehicles and noticed the black Chevy Tahoe was outfitted with police lights and a GPS unit on its roof. The caller told police that he was following the Tahoe at around 60 miles per hour and couldn’t keep up. “He’s going like a bat out of hell,” the caller said. “I watched him bounce off the guardrail at about 60 miles an hour.

The caller told dispatchers that the Tahoe almost hit a motorcycle and the driver “couldn’t keep the car between the yellow line and the white line.”

An initial HPD repot stated that Thody contacted State Police about the accident, but State Police said they had no contact from Thody that day. A second report from HPD said that the initial report was an error, State Police said in June.

The city estimated the damage to Thody’s SUV to below $1,000.

Connecticut State Police and the Middlesex State’s Attorney are investigating. Hartford’s Internal Audit Commission is also investigating.

