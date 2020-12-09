9/11 memorial held at Wallingford Town Hall

Over 100-people came out and say this memorial service is more important now than ever.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Residents gathered on Wallingford’s Town Hall to remember the victims of 9/11 even during an on-going pandemic.

“I don’t think anybody ever anticipated somebody can do that kind of damage with just a dozen people,” said Dave Gessert.

People remembering the sacrifice of the first responders answering the call.

Roz Gallagher with the town public celebrations committee said, “It’s a shame we lost so many lives, we’re here to remember them and thank them in a different way for their service to all of us.”

During the ceremony, everything stopped for a moment of silence then the ringing of a bell for every 100 lives lost.

Some young people in the crowd say it felt like yesterday that they were in elementary school learning about the tragic events.

“The tape began rolling and my innocent mind was shocked by a video of towers falling, smoke and chaos looking around the room each of my classmates’ checks turned pale as a ghost a sense of fear was looming among us,” said Ellery Campbell who attends Lyman Hall High School.