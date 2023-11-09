9/11 witness can never forget

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, 161 of those people having ties to Connecticut.

Monday marked 22 years since the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

As we remember those lives lost, people like Matt Grimes still recount that harrowing day.

“22 years later. It's like it happened yesterday. Sometimes memories are still raw that morning,” said Grimes.

September 11, 2001 is a day forever engraved in Matt Grimes’ memory.

“When the North Tower broke, no one looked back. Everyone knew exactly what it was. No one looked back,” said Grimes.

This was a day the then 22-year-old fresh college grad thought could have been his last.

“Am I going to live to see the sunrise because it was coming so fast,” said Grimes.

Before that moment of terror, it was a normal morning for Grimes. He says he decided to try a new coffee shop to no avail. But soon after things would change.

“So, I got to a side street off of Pearl Street which goes down Maiden Lane, which is a diagonal street and I see the Trade Center was on fire and someone said a helicopter went into the Trade Center. Never, there’s not have thought at this point that it's anything more than an accident,” said Grimes.

He and his colleagues were watching the disarray from the 9th floor at 175 Water Street when they soon found out it wasn’t an accident when they saw the second plane crash into the south tower.

“The heat was so strong, and the flame was so big. You could feel the heat through the glass. A loudspeaker came on, security said please evacuate building immediately,” said Grimes.

He said things went from bad to worse.

“That was the longest hour of my life. Watching this inferno burn and five blocks away or whenever wherever you're hearing [making sounds with his hands.] That was that was bodies hitting the pavement and that to me is one of the things that sticks with me from that day more than anything else,” said Grimes.

He said what helped the most through those sounds piercing his memory and that fateful day is the solidarity of the people.

“All differences were put aside not just political differences, social differences, economic differences, religious differences,” said Grimes.

As we vow to never forget a day that changed America and many lives, he says it changed his entire outlook on the world around him.

“But you have to be part of the community and the world to help to help it go forward because you may not get another opportunity today to do that or tomorrow to do that, that you have today,” said Grimes.

