Handgun found in Hamden school, 1 arrested

The discovery followed a fight for which the same suspect was arrested several hours earlier.

HAMDEN, Conn — Police arrested one person Tuesday after finding a 9mm handgun on school grounds, The discovery followed a fight for which the same suspect was arrested several hours earlier.

Around 8:30 a.m., Hamden Police responded to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, 670 Wintergreen Avenue, for a report of a fight. When they arrived, the officer spoke with school staff who said there was a fight between Kahlil Davis-Yancey and a 16-year-old student, who received minor injuries.

Davis-Yancey was arrested and charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Disorderly Conduct and was given a court date later this month.

Three hours later, police responded back to the facility at the request of School Security. School officials had information that there was a handgun in the school. The gun was located in a closet in one of the classrooms. The 9mm handgun, and large capacity magazine, were seized as evidence. Police determined that the handgun was placed there by Davis-Yancey.

Police found Davis-Yancey charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine.

Davis-Yancey is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. No one was injured during the incident, and there is no threat to students or staff at this time.

Hamden Collaborative Learning Center is an alternative education program for students, in grades 10-12.

Police said in a release, "The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to partner with the Hamden Superintendent of Schools to ensure our school community is cared for and safe. The Hamden Police Department will increase our presence at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center School and have our School Resource Officers visit the school daily to meet with students and staff."

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.\

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.