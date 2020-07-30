A 95-year-old Navy Vet from Cheshire shares his war stories

The vet served aboard the USS Strong in the Pacific, 300 miles from Japan, has been collaborating with fellow Navy veteran Barry Tomlinson.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — He’ll turn 96 next month and Dick Shank has a lifetime of memories to share.

As we approach the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Shank who served aboard the USS Strong in the Pacific, 300 miles from Japan, has been collaborating with fellow Navy veteran Barry Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, 55, is the director of development at the Elim Park Senior Living Community in Cheshire and is also working towards his masters in journalism at Harvard.

“One day Dick and I were talking and he told me a bit about his experiences in World War Two,” Tomlinson said, “and I love to write and I thought wow I need to put this down on paper.”

The two have formed a bond and Tomlinson has already had a newspaper article published about Shank’s military experiences.