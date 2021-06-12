A boater found the second missing body in New Milford

After two men went missing on June 9, both there bodies have been recovered over the last two days.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A boater found the body of the second missing man Saturday morning.

Around 11am the body of 35-year-old Wilson Pacheco was discovered in Lake Lillinonah. Pacheco's body was recovered by New Milford Detectives with assistance from Lake Lilinonah Lake Authority Police. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a post mortem examination.

The Housatonic River flows into Lake Lilinonah, which is where he was first reported missing.

On Friday morning, 23-year-old Johnny Sanchez was found in the Housatonic River during a search.

Both men live at the same address in Danbury, but it is not clear yet how they are related.

On Wednesday, June 9 New Milford police received a call that two men had fallen into the Housatonic River behind West Cove Marina.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass took to Facebook to say, "this afternoon the second person was recovered in the Housatonic River please keep your thoughts and prayers for those that passed and their families. Thank you to NMPD, NMFire, NMAmbulance, Brookfield PD and Lake LL Lake Authority for all of their assistance in the search."

River Update- this afternoon the second person was recovered in the Housatonic River please keep your thoughts and... Posted by New Milford Mayor - Pete Bass on Saturday, June 12, 2021

