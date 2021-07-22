A break in the weather pattern means more paddling at Summer spots in CT

Thursday ushered in a mass of cooler air, with no rain in the forecast.

OLD LYME, Conn. — A largely cloudless sky and river currents that have calmed down mean that Gene Chmiel, the owner of Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme can breathe a bit easier.

“This is the nicest day we’ve had in three weeks,” Chmiel said.

Black Hall Outfitters, which rents out canoes and kayaks and has locations in Old Lyme and Westbrook has had a difficult run of late – as have so many Summer destinations that rely on good weather to keep business afloat.

Chmiel said, “we’ve had nothing but rain and thunder almost every night evening and the minute people see the forecast they kind of change their outdoor plans.”

Thursday ushered in a mass of cooler air, with no rain in the forecast so Dolores Szyzko and her friend Florence Alison, both part of a seniors group from Cromwell, got into one of the kayaks at Black Hall Outfitters for a morning on the river.

Szyszko said, “it’s delightful, I get out to walk everyday but this is more relaxing such nice weather.”

Chmiel added, “we’ve got to keep this Summer weather coming right here, between now and Labor Day -- bring on the sun, we’ve had enough rain.”

