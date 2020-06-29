A chainsaw carver and the calm he brings to Trumbull

Jared Welcome owns Jare Bear Carvings and travels the state creating all sorts of works out of old trees.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — The roar of the chainsaw on the tranquil Trinity Episcopal Church Green have found an odd harmony together. When the 175-year old parish had to cut down a towering maple tree, they left the trunk and turned to chainsaw carver Jared Welcome to give the tree new life. Welcome owns Jare Bear Carvings and travels the state creating all sorts of works out of old trees.

“The tree had to come down but something new comes of it,” said Welcome.

Reverend Alan Murchie, who has been the rector at Trinity Episcopal Church for the past two years, has been thrilled with the wood sculpture that showcases sunflowers, a lamb, a bunny, and a dove on a cross. Murchie said the neighbors and any passing motorists always take note.

“They’re seeing signs of peace and love and hope – all of these signs that Jared is building into the sculpture.”

Welcome has spent around ten days working on the ten-foot-tall carving which now serves as an invitation to visit the Church. “I love it,” Welcome said, “this is one of my favorite carvings I’ve done yet.”