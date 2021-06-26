A child injured after pedestrian, car crash in Old Lyme

A collision between a car and a minor pedestrian, sends the minor to the hospital.

A accident involving a motor vehicle and child pedestrian took place around 5:30 Saturday evening.

The incident took place on Shore Road. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation after sustaining injuries.

Police say that extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) are on the scene, as well.

State Police are recommending anyone traveling in or around the area to use alternate routes.

