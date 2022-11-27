'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale

TMZ shared video of the moment, which shows the owner demanding Anaya to leave his property.

CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention.

"Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was apparently taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"

You can watch the video from TMZ in the player below. Warning: The video contains adult language.

The video goes on to show Jones calling Anaya a "scammer" and "loser."

"You're trying to get people to donate for stuff," Jones says to Anaya in the video. "What is wrong with you? What is wrong with you, man? Yano, beat it. You guys ain't gonna buy this place. I'm never selling it to you."

The video ends with more shouting as Jones walks across the street away from Anaya.

"Why don't you talk to me about it and we can fix it?" Anaya asked at one point.

Jones has since apologized, according to TMZ.

"I apologize for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house," he reportedly told TMZ.

3News was first to break the story earlier this month about the house going up for sale. We also captured video of the moment Jones placed the “for sale” sign in front of the famous house at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

The sale includes all associated properties like the neighboring Bumpus House, gift shop and museum.

An asking price was not listed.

In the days after the house was put on the market, Anaya told 3News that he and other members of the cast were interested in possibly buying the iconic movie property.

“Of course it would be a beautiful thing for the entire cast to run the operations of it, but there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to happen," Anaya said during an interview with 3News' Neil Fischer. "It’s up for sale, so anybody can grab it right now. So we don’t know. We’re just going to stay positive no matter what.”

When Fischer pressed for more about the possibility of cast members trying to move forward to put together an offer, Anaya offered this additional statement: “I foresee it happening, sure. I mean, it just makes sense. Why not? But it’s still in the talks. There’s five, six, seven of us and we all want to do it as a family. You know what I mean? It just makes sense to do it as a group so that we all have a stake in it. It’s also about the fans. It really, truly is. Without the fans, it would’ve never been there.”

You can watch our full interview with Anaya below:

Later in the week, however, the Facebook page for the house declared: "We are not interested in selling to the cast."

Who will be the next owner?

"Looking for the right buyer," Jones previously told 3News. "It's an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It's going to be an interesting journey."

In addition to the West 11th Street house, which depicted Ralphie's childhood home in the film, the production also used various Cleveland locations as a backdrop for some of the movie's most memorable moments. Remember the Santa slide scene? That was filmed inside the former Higbee building downtown, which is now home to the JACK Cleveland Casino.