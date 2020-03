The second structure fire in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire at 29 Ashley Street helped keep Hartford Firefighters busy all night.

This, in addition to the three-alarm blaze at Charter Oak Place, was enough to keep all of Hartford and the surrounding mutual aid towns awake throughout their Saturday night.

There is no information available in regards to any injuries or the cause of this fire.

Updates will be brought to you as they are learned.