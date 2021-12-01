A fourth student has died as a result of the Oxford High School shooting

17-year-old Justin Shilling died Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, police said.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A fourth student has died as a result of the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

17-year-old Justin Shilling reportedly died Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. He is the fourth victim to die as a result of the shooting.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 12:55 p.m. According to police, a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school. He killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

Along with Shilling, the following students have been identified as victims who died in the incident: Tate Myre, a 16-year-old student, Hana St. Juliana, a 14-year-old student and Madisyn Baldwin, a 17-year-old student.

The gun was purchased by the boy's father just four days prior to Tuesday's shooting. The suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and posted pictures of it and the target.

He was arrested in the hallway with seven rounds left in the gun, police say.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary meeting with the Prosecutor’s Office was held Wednesday morning. The suspect has been arraigned on homicide charges, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

A magistrate arraigned the student on homicide and attempted homicide charges so he could remain in custody. A decision on whether the suspect will be charged as an adult could come within the next 48 hours.

