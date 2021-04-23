A Home rebuilding project that really hits home in Manchester

April is National Rebuilding Month and the Greens are one of about two dozen homeowners in Manchester receiving free services to their homes.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — For decades 77-year old Laurie Green spent her free time volunteering as part of Rebuilding Together Manchester, the non-profit that helps residents across the country with critical home repairs.

Green is now the one who needs the assistance, along with her husband Bruce, 79, who is wheelchair-bound after breaking his hip.

The Greens are the beneficiaries of a Rebuilding Together team at their home who are painting, landscaping, and upkeeping wheelchair-accessible ramps so Bruce can get around easier.

Laurie Green, a grandmother of six said, “it feels good because I know what it feels like to be on the other side trying to help.”

April is National Rebuilding Month and the Greens are one of about two dozen homeowners in Manchester receiving free services to their homes.

Molly Devanney, the executive director of Rebuilding Together Manchester said, “this is really about helping people stay in their homes as long as possible and just giving them a hand.”

Friday saw 15 volunteers working to repair and restore things around the Greens’ house – and working to reduce safety hazards. Devanney added, “we’re making a difference…it’s pretty special.” Bruce Green said, “this is a big help.”

To find out more about Rebuilding Together Manchester click here.

