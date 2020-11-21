A man is charged with assault and firearm-related offenses for Hartford shooting

Hartford Police gives an update on a gunshot victim incident last October.

Patrol officers and detectives from the Major Crimes Division responded to gunshot reports at 19 Wadsworth Street on Thursday, October 22, around 10 am.

Officials say, Hartford Hospital emergency team received a victim with gunshot injuries. The person was identified as a twenty-four-year-old male who was subsequently treated for critical life-threatening injuries but was soon stabilized.

Police determined that Juan Velez, AKA "Indio," was identified as the main suspect of the incident. Investigators secured an arrest warrant charging Velez with assault and firearm related offenses on November 17, 2020.