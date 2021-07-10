A number of swimming areas across the state are closed

After Tropical Storm Elsa some swimming areas are closed after discharge of untreated sewage.

DEEP and DPH have announced that a number of swimming areas should not be used after Tropical Storm Elsa. They say that it is to due to discharge of untreated sewage.

DEEP says that this has affected the Quinnipiac River in Bridgeport, Hartford, Wallingford, Norwalk, Norwich and the greater New Haven area.

ADVISORY: Following significant rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa, DEEP & DPH are advising against recreational water contact & swimming over the next 48 hours in the following areas, which have experienced discharges of untreated sewage: — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) July 10, 2021

The city of New Haven also announced that Lighthouse Beach has been ordered closed by the health director. Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director says its due to the report of sewage discharge.

The city of New Haven says they will collect updated water samples Monday morning and will re-open Lighthouse Beach to the public as soon as they confirmed it is safe. Bond says, "this move is one of an abundance of caution.”

While the beach in New Haven is closed, Lighthouse Point Park and the splash pad remain open.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.