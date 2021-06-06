A rainbow crosswalk in Litchfield to celebrate Pride month

The Litchfield Pride group painted a rainbow crosswalk Sunday.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — A local group in Litchfield took to the streets to celebrate Pride month Sunday.

Litchfield Pride painted a rainbow crosswalk at Community Field to raise awareness and support in their town.

Julie Lombardi and Sarah Carr say, "Pride Crosswalks are a symbol of solidarity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ Community in the Litchfield Hills."

They also want to show the rainbow crosswalk to visitors who might spread the message further into Connecticut.

