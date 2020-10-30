A spirited Halloween at Preston Inn

Halloween in 2020 will look a bit different at Captain Grant’s Inn as social distancing and hand sanitizers are now part of the plan.

PRESTON, Conn. — Built-in 1754, Captain Grant’s Inn has become a tourist destination in town, especially during Halloween. The Inn, owned by Carol and Ted Matsumoto since 1995, is well known in the paranormal follower world for being haunted. This weekend Captain Grant’s will be profiled on the Travel Channel’s show called “Portals to Hell."

Carol Matsumoto, who has written a book on what she claims are hauntings in her inn said, “people come here for several reasons but number one is because it's haunted.”

Halloween in 2020 will look a bit different at Captain Grant’s Inn as social distancing and hand sanitizers are now part of the plan but the Matsumoto’s say the Inn is still very busy.

Carol said, “holidays especially Halloween really bring people in.” Ted Matsumoto added a message to believers; while he thinks the inn is full of ghosts, they are the good kind, “we have a lot of spirits, they are all benign so nothing bad is ever going to happen to a guest who stays here.”