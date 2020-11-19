A turkey drive, with more horsepower

Staffers from the Hometown Foundation met up with Hamden Police and Firefighters to load up turkeys for the Hamden Food Bank.

HAMDEN, Conn. — As far as turkey drives go, this one is tough to miss. Largely because, lights were flashing, sirens were blaring, and there was a steady roar from exotic cars like a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, and a Pagani. The Cheshire-based Hometown Foundation has begun their annual HungerLESS Holiday Turkey Program, where their goal is to deliver around 20 thousand turkeys to families in need right before Thanksgiving.

On Thursday staffers from the Hometown Foundation met up with Hamden Police and Firefighters to load up turkeys for the Hamden Food Bank. The frozen turkeys are delivered in style – with a police escort – and the exotic cars helping to lead the way to a local community center. Mackenzie Doyle, the events and marketing manager at the Hometown Foundation (which is the charitable arm of the food distribution giant, Bozzuto’s Inc.) said, “it’s great to know not only are our turkeys feeding people, but they will bring people together.”

Helping to load turkeys, Sgt. Jason Venditto from the Hamden Police said, “especially at times like this, just to put a smile on someone’s face, it makes you feel good.” With help from Hamden firefighters and police, the group delivered 150 turkeys to the food bank.