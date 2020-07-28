A vote expected on the police accountability bill tonight in State Senate

House passed a similar bill on Friday

The highly controversial police accountability bill, which the state Senate is due to vote on Tuesday night, would overhaul training, ban choke holds and require body cameras for all officers. But, the most discussed component of the bill is qualified immunity.

Senate Republicans contend that, by eliminating qualified immunity, Connecticut police officers would now be personally exposed to paying a plaintiff if they lose a judgement.

"99.9% of the police officers do great work and what this bill is going to do is cause a lot of these police officers to retire, leave or not go into the force," said Senate Republican Leader, Len Fasano, who believes the flood gates will be opened to frivolous lawsuits.

But, Democrats say, if you're a good cop, you should not be concerned.

"All it says is that if someone is engaged in truly egregious, willful, wanton and malicious violation of an individual’s constitutional rights, that officer will potentially then have the municipality come after him for reimbursement of what it had to expand in defending him," said Senate President Pro Tempore, Martin Looney.

According to Republicans, cities and towns would have to make choices if this bill passes, especially being at least partially on the hook for body cameras and higher liability insurance with this law.

"Most certainly whether they’re going to retain the number of police officers they currently have on the police force or when they retire or just not fill those positions," said Sen. Minority Leader Pro Tempore, Kevin Witkos

And Republicans are critical of what they say is rushed legislation, given that this special legislative session was supposed to be focused on only COVID-19 related matters.

"We think we are responding to something that really is a crisis of confidence in our nation right now and that’s why we wanted to take action on it now," said Looney.

For Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), a co-author of the bill, it's good policy.

"These things are not just about 'I don't want to see someone killed'" said Winfield. "They’re about the interaction of police in certain communities and the way that they are treated in the way that their power is used.