A week of wild weather keeps local hardware business busy

The weather is bringing a boom to local hardware stores.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — After a week of wild weather from rain and flooding to heat and humidity across Connecticut. The weather is bringing a boom to local hardware stores.



“The heat has been daunting so we’re selling a lot of fans. I'm almost completely out right now until next week of the installation that goes around the outside of air conditioners,” said Dan Welch, Manager at Larsen ACE Hardware.

Staff have been seeing an increase in demand for products to help beat the heat, products like chemicals, equipment, and accessories for pools, and fans and window air conditioners.

The flooding earlier this week also sending customers to hardware stores for tools to fix flood damage including landscaping.

“They’re coming in for paint, they’re coming in for mulch, I’ve been noticing a lot since we’ve been experiencing a lot of flooding recently,” said Welch.



If you do not have air conditioning Welch has this advice. “Ventilation is key, get the air moving. The air is going to be hot no matter what, but if it can get it moving, at least you have something to circulate that air. Try to remember that heat rises. So, you want to try to get that air up and out,” said Welch.

