A week to remember for The Red Cross of Connecticut, after wild weather across CT and the country

In the wreckage left by Hurricane Laura, Red Cross volunteers, left Connecticut last week to aid victims in the Beaumont, Texas area.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — From tornadoes that touched down locally to Hurricane Laura’s wrath in Texas and Louisiana, the weather events kept staff members and volunteers at the Red Cross of Connecticut busy. Richard Branigan, who is the regional chief operations officer for the Red Cross of Connecticut said volunteers have been working to help tornado victims at home and hurricane victims in Texas.

“Our volunteers are our lifeblood,” Branigan said. “They deliver our services, they put the mission on their shoulders.

Branigan noted that more than 30 Red Cross volunteers were helping in the efforts for the tornadoes that touched down last week in the Branford area.

In the wreckage left by Hurricane Laura, Red Cross volunteer Joe Apicelli from Montville, left Connecticut last week to aid victims in the Beaumont, Texas area. Apicelli is part of around 400 Red Crossers who are on the ground in Texas. Apicelli is busy helping to prepare hot meals and deliver them to storm victims.

“We are going out and doing the mission,” Apicelli said. The added hurdle of Covid-19 has made the job tougher for Red Cross volunteers but Apicelli said they are managing with the new safeguards in place.

After 44 deployments to storm scenes across the country, Apicelli said his longtime work as a Red Cross volunteer is most rewarding now as it ever has been.

“We know we’re helping people,” Apicelli said, “it’s the greatest feeling to reach out and help your neighbor.”