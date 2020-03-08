A West Haven fire station has a close eye on Isaias

"What we do is we really sandbag this building to protect it from the ocean and sometimes we have to relocate the engine company to higher ground."

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — One one the communities that is always on alert, when a tropical storm is in the forecast, is West Haven, where one of their fire houses is always on high alert.

The West Shore Fire Department, just across Ocean Avenue from Long Island Sound, will be busy Tuesday, long before the storm hits, the firefighters will be busy.

"What we do is we really sandbag this building to protect it from the ocean and sometimes we have to relocate the engine company to higher ground," said Chief Stephen Scafariello, of the West Shore Fire District.

That's why the Chief is keeping his fingers crossed that the storm's peak comes at low tide, which is right around 6 o'clock Tuesday evening, which is good considering it’ll be almost a full moon.

"That historically has provided a little bit of a higher tide," Scafariello said.

Just in case, the Fire Commission is sending in reinforcements.

"The commission has authorized the Chief to hire back an extra engine company, with some extra manpower, to get through the storm," said

Robert Bruneau, Chairman, of the West Shore Fire Commission.

Living along West Haven‘s Ocean Avenue for about 15 years, a Monday morning jogger says every storm needs to be respected.

"There are times where storms have come in and you don’t expect them to and there’s times where they tell you to over prepare and nothing really happens," said Lindsay Phillips of West Haven.

And, her pre-storm checklist is complete.

"We have water, we have batteries," she said. "I just stocked up on batteries yesterday. All of our electrical, electronics are charged and ready to go. We have gas in the car."

Up on higher ground, the Carrigan Intermediate School acts as the city's Emergency Shelter.

"It’s already been inspected," said Joseph Soto, the Director of West Haven Emergency Operations. "All the cots have been checked out, generators have been up and running and fueled and ready to go."

Across the Sound in East Haven, their shoreline's devastation in recent years has been well documented. And, with COVID, they're praying their shelter, at East Haven High School, does not get stressed.

"We would decompress the shelter, meaning we would probably limit them to 25% occupancy for what the shelter was normally identified," said Chief Matt Marcarelli, of the East Haven Fire Department.