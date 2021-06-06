A woman is being held by Plainfield Police after violating a protective order, serval times

Heather Poplasky is charged with violating a protective order, among other charges.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Heather Poplasky has been charged after violating a family violence protection order, several times.

Friday morning just after 11am, Plainfield police arrested Poplasky after the victim called police to report that she was on his property threatening to sham the windows and break into his house. She was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

Friday evening just before 9pm Poplasky violated the order of protection again. When police arrived to the victim's home, she had fled the scene. According to police, members of the Plainfield Police Department and Connecticut State Police then conducted a K9 track of the surrounding area, but were unable to locate Poplasky.

On Saturday morning around 8:30am, Plainfield police responded to call and found Poplasky inside the victim's home and close to the victim. The 33-year-old was placed under arrest and charged with Violation of a Protective Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Criminal Trespass 1st Degree.

Later Saturday evening Poplasky was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich. While at the hospital she slipped out of her restraints and used her phone, which was in her hospital room to call the victim. She was then charged with an additional count of Violation of a Protective Order.