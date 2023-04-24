'It's really a war on women' | Blumenthal speaks out as mifepristone debate in court continues

The medication is commonly used in abortions, accounting for more than half of abortions in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Lawmakers in Connecticut are worried about a Texas judge’s decision to restrict the use of mifepristone, a drug commonly used in abortion.

Connecticut legislators are focusing their efforts on the long-haul debate over the medication, whose fate remains up in the air after a Supreme Court decision last week.

The decision in Texas has a significant impact in Connecticut, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

"The assault on women's healthcare continues; it's really a war on women," said Blumenthal about the fight.

Blumenthal had a message for Connecticut and the nation: While mifepristone is currently available, it doesn't mean it will be in the future.

"This ban would be nationwide, even in states like Connecticut, with some of the strongest reproductive rights and protections in the country," warned Blumenthal.

On Friday, the Supreme Court appealed the Texas district judge's ruling that would have restricted access to the medication, but it's not forever.

The justices' decision gives temporary continued access to the medication, but the case now goes back to the federal circuit court. The case was first brought by a group in Texas that believes the drug is unsafe.

Dr. Nancy Stanwood, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, said the case threatens the integrity of medicine.

"It has overwhelming scientific evidence and over 20 years of safe use," said Stanwood regarding the use of mifepristone.

Stanwood explained that if there is a federal ban, other medications can be used instead.

But Blumenthal said Connecticut would not back down.

"I am determined. We will fight in the courts as long and as hard as possible," said Blumenthal.

The next stop in the mifepristone case is set for May 17 at the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.