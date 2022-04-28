Here's what you should know about COVID-19 anti-viral medication

There are more than 40 "Test to Treat" sites in Connecticut that make it easier to access the medication.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, it's clear the virus is still very much with us.

"Many of us, all of us I think, are probably enthusiastic about leaving this behind us, unfortunately, we're not quite there yet," said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief medical officer, at Yale New Haven Health.

As one way to continue to fight COVID-19, the White House is now trying to expand the availability of anti-viral medications for Americans.

One, is a pill created by Merck, and the other is Paxlovid, created by Pfizer, which is the more effective of the two. It's been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90%.

"These oral drugs are paid for by the US government so they're free to anyone that needs them but you do need a prescription," Balcezak said.

Right now, only certain groups are eligible to receive the treatment.

"People 65 and older and those with co-morbid conditions regardless of age, whether that be lung disease, heart disease and the like. These are people who are going to be most at-risk for complications of COVID," said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the department of public health.

There are other factors that might exclude you from being eligible, such as other medications.

"There are certain drug interactions that the oral drugs have and there's certain exclusion criteria where you wouldn't want to take these medications and your doctor can help you walk through those," Balcezak said.

To make Paxlovid more accessible to people, there are more than 40 "Test-to-treat" sites across Connecticut. These are pharmacies or health centers where people can get tested for COVID-19, and if they are positive and eligible, get the medication right away. That's important because it's most effective, when started early.

"In order to be eligible for these medications you want to take them within 5 days of symptom onset," Juthani said.

To find a test to treat site near you, click here.

